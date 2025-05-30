5 Minutes With John Jackson of Bytagig

On this episode of “5 Minutes With,” our hosts Conor Smith speaks with an inspiring entrepreneur doing great work in our community. In this segment, Conor speaks with John Jackson of Bytagig.

Bytagig LLC is an IT and Cybersecurity company headquartered in Clackamas, Oregon. The company’s mission is to provide businesses with premium IT and cyber security solutions at a fraction of the cost of enterprise resources.

What do you consider to be your greatest accomplishment?

We successfully acquired a company in Idaho, significantly enhancing our business portfolio and expanding our market presence.

How do you define success?

As an IT and cybersecurity leader, I define success not only by the growth and development of my team members but also by our ability to achieve key performance indicators (KPIs) that drive our mission forward. I am committed to fostering an environment where mentorship and continuous learning are paramount, encouraging open communication and collaboration at every level. Success means empowering my colleagues to innovate and take ownership of their roles while instilling a strong security mindset throughout the organization. By focusing on critical metrics—such as incident response times and compliance rates—we ensure that our efforts yield tangible results. Ultimately, I measure success by the collective achievements and well-being of my team, knowing that our performance is vital to building a robust security culture that protects our organization and its stakeholders.

What is the most important lesson you’ve learned over your career?

The most important lesson I’ve learned in my career is the value of adaptability. In the rapidly changing fields of IT and cybersecurity, embracing new technologies and methodologies is crucial for personal growth and innovation. Additionally, building strong relationships and effective communication fosters collaboration, leading to better solutions. Ultimately, adaptability and connection have been key to navigating challenges and seizing opportunities throughout my career.

Brought to you by First Call Digital Marketing

View original post: 5 Minutes With John Jackson of Bytagig on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.