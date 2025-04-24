On this episode of “5 Minutes With,” our host, Conor Smith, takes the time to speak with an inspiring entrepreneur who is doing great work in our community. In this segment, Conor speaks with Julie Muhn of Finovate.

In 2007, we set out to make the most memorable event in financial services technology. We rounded up 20 of the coolest companies including Mint, Lending Club, and Prosper. And as they say, the rest is history.

The company launched its first conference series focused on financial & banking technology innovation in 2007. Finovate debuted in New York, added a Bay Area event in 2008, and expanded internationally to London in 2011, Singapore in 2012, Hong Kong in 2017, and Dubai and Cape Town in 2018. In 2014, a second conference series focusing on fintech developers launched on the West Coast. FinDEVr added an East Coast event in 2016 and expanded internationally to London in 2017.

Since 2007, more than 2,500 innovations have been showcased at over 55 conferences.

In 2017, Finovate expanded its model to address themes and topics relevant to regional and global financial markets. Lively discussions with top industry leaders analyze the evolution of financial services, the impact on providers and end-users, and what’s ahead for these services.

The Finovate brand has expanded to deliver news and networking whenever and wherever our followers need in most through robust blog and social media coverage, informative podcast, year-round digital webinars, and events, and more.

View original post: 5 Minutes With Julie Muhn of Finovate on Daily News Network.

