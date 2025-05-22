5 Minutes With Kelly Siegel of National Technology Management

On this episode of “5 Minutes With,” our hosts Conor Smith speaks with an inspiring entrepreneur doing great work in our community. In this segment, Conor speaks with Kelly Siegel of National Technology Management.

Providing physical security, cybersecurity, and technology support for businesses, including healthcare professionals, manufacturers, nonprofits, and multi-location retailers.

What do you consider to be your greatest accomplishment?: I broke the cycle. I overcame the childhood abuse, the addiction, the self-doubt, the chaos—and I built a life of peace, power, and purpose. I kept the promises I made to myself when nobody was clapping. I became the leader, the father, the friend, and the man I always needed growing up. And now I spend every damn day helping others do the same. The cars, the houses, the business wins—those are trophies. But the real prize is waking up every day knowing I’m living aligned with who God designed me to be. And the best part? I’m just getting warmed up.

