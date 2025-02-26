On this episode of “5 Minutes With,” our host, Conor Smith speaks with an inspiring entrepreneur doing great work in our community. In this segment, Conor speaks with Leo Bletnitsky of Healthy Technology Solutions and Christopher Carter of Approyo.

Leo Bletnitsky:

We are a I.T. & Cyber Security Managed Services Provider that works with Healthcare, Construction, Engineering, Architecture, CPA, other professional services organizations.

Christopher Carter:

Approyo, in partnership with SAP we are helping companies grow into the solutions needed for success. S/4 migrations, using AI to make better decisions and the cloud to support it all. Our customers are seeing a benefit from our cloud-based solutions of SAP as well as the careful detail we take for their goals.

View original post: 5 Minutes With Leo Bletnitsky of Healthy Technology Solutions and Christopher Carter of Approyo on Daily News Network.

