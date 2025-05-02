On this episode of “5 Minutes With,” our host, Daniel Coburn, takes the time to speak with an inspiring entrepreneur who is doing great work in our community. In this segment, Daniel speaks with Michael Hebb of Life Over Dinner.

Life Over Dinner is a non-profit creative agency that specialized in the ability to shift culture through the use of thoughtful food and discourse based gatherings. Our initiatives have gathered millions of folks to connect deeply over the topics we often avoid. Death Over Dinner, Drugs Over Dinner and Generations Over Dinner are the projects at the forefront of our attention. These initiatives are free and available to everyone. As an agency, Life Over Dinner has worked closely with The Obama Foundation, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, TED, TEDMED, The World Economic Forum, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Clinton Global Initiative, Summit Series, The Aspen Institute, The Nature Conservancy and many other organizations to bring our immersive experiences to leaders around the world.

View original post: 5 Minutes With Michael Hebb of Life Over Dinner on Daily News Network.

