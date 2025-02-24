On this episode of “5 Minutes With,” our hosts, Morgan Yonge and Monica Arora, of Digital Monk Marketing, take the time to speak with an inspiring entrepreneur doing great work in our community. In this segment, Morgan speaks with Nate Alder of Skavengerz.

Skavengerz is the anti-Metaverse. Think Pokémon GO meets The Amazing Race. Liberating people from virtual-world isolation with real-world adventures sponsored by brands, driving engagement via interactive Quests and rewards which we call “Adventure Marketing”

View original post: 5 Minutes With Nate Alder of Skavengerz on Daily News Network.

