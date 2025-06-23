5 Minutes With Nikki Golly of Fuel Your Body

On this episode of “5 Minutes With,” our host, Daniel Coburn takes the time to speak with an inspiring entrepreneur doing great work in our community. In this segment, Daniel speaks with Nikki Golly of Fuel Your Body.

Nikki Golly, a top graduate in nutrition and dietetics, is a nutritionist and health coach specializing in dialing in digestion to increase income. Using her expertise, she helps clients achieve relief and genuine healing of gut issues to increase energy and make more money. After 27 years of personal struggle, she’s dedicated to helping families live healthier, happier lives by openly discussing gut health.

