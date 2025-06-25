On today’s episode of Five Minutes With, host Tom Reber welcomes Paul LaJoie—serial entrepreneur, CPA, and founder of BizBuyPro—to unpack The Exit Plan, his new must-read blueprint for small business acquisition success. With 25 years of experience and 15 business acquisitions under his belt, Paul shares game-changing insights on avoiding costly mistakes and building wealth the smart, sustainable way. Get your copy of The Exit Plan July 3rd.

View original post: 5 Minutes With Paul Lajoie of BizBuyPro on Daily News Network.

