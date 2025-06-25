5 Minutes With Paul Lajoie of BizBuyPro

On today’s episode of Five Minutes With, host Tom Reber welcomes Paul LaJoie—serial entrepreneur, CPA, and founder of BizBuyPro—to unpack The Exit Plan, his new must-read blueprint for small business acquisition success. With 25 years of experience and 15 business acquisitions under his belt, Paul shares game-changing insights on avoiding costly mistakes and building wealth the smart, sustainable way. Get your copy of The Exit Plan July 3rd.

View original post: 5 Minutes With Paul Lajoie of BizBuyPro on Daily News Network.

