On this episode of “5 Minutes With,” our hosts, Morgan Yonge and Monica Arora, of Digital Monk Marketing, take the time to speak with an inspiring entrepreneur doing great work in our community. In this segment, Morgan and Monica speak with 5 Minutes With Peter Pilarski of CIPR Communications/Tourism AI Network

Tourism AI Network cuts through the complexity of AI adoption with proven frameworks and hands-on support. From saving time to elevating guest experiences, our services help you achieve rapid success, ensuring your business thrives in today’s market.

View original post: 5 Minutes With Peter Pilarski of CIPR Communications/Tourism AI Network on Daily News Network.

