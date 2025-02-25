On this episode of “5 Minutes With,” our hosst, Thad Barnes and Greg Kirkham, take the time to speak with an inspiring entrepreneur doing great work in our community. In this segment, Thad and Greg speaks with Rhonda Peoples of GreenMatter Biotech.

You don’t want to miss this dynamic episode brought to you by Epoch Digital Media!

GreenMatter BioTech was founded as a strategic entity for a proposed Initial Public Offering, backed by the leadership of Botanic Wellness USA LLC. The management team has proven expertise in developing sustainable bioplastic and wellness solutions, with an operational history from 2022-2024, consistently generating revenue and innovation. GreenMatter BioTech pioneers sustainable bioplastics, delivering eco-friendly single-use products to tackle environmental challenges. The company leverages proprietary bioplastic technologies and industry expertise to promote sustainability while addressing critical environmental challenges.

View original post: 5 Minutes With Rhonda Peoples of GreenMatter Biotech on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.