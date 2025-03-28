On this episode of “5 Minutes With,” our host, Daniel Coburn, takes the time to speak with an inspiring entrepreneur who is doing great work in our community. In this segment, Daniel speaks with Shannon Yeager of Expand Beyond.

Expand Beyond offers intuitive wellness coaching and practices to heal, grow and transform. We help people connect to their intuition by calming the nervous system to reignite their passion and live a vibrant and fulfilling life.

View original post: 5 Minutes With Shannon Yeager of Expand Beyond on Daily News Network.

