On this episode of “5 Minutes With,” our hosts, Morgan Yonge and Monica Arora, of Digital Monk Marketing, take the time to speak with an inspiring entrepreneur doing great work in our community. In this segment, Morgan speaks with Stephen Clarke of Purpose Driven Travel.

PDT is a For-Profit Social Enterprise launching City Programs focused a helping Charity Volunteers raise more money for their Charity of Choice and receive FREE Travel.

View original post: 5 Minutes With Stephen Clarke of Purpose Driven Travel on Daily News Network.

