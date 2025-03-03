5 Minutes With Susan Brattberg of Global ETraining and Shannon Warren of Matrix HR

On this episode of “5 Minutes With,” our hosts, Morgan Yonge and Monica Arora, of Digital Monk Marketing, take the time to speak with an inspiring entrepreneur doing great work in our community. In this segment, Morgan and Monica speak with Susan Brattberg of Global ETraining and Shannon Warren of Matrix HR.

Susan Brattberg:

Architecture, engineering, construction and manufacturing firms worldwide use Global eTraining to create and share custom workflows, build technical skills and elevate efficiency and technology adoption. With the AEC industry’s largest online training library, a project-specific course builder, AI-powered course creation and data and analytics to maximize your team’s ROI – this is the most effective training solution for the most effective teams.

Shannon Warren:

With 22+ years in business, Matrix is a trusted provider of staffing services specializing in recruitment and staffing, payroll administration and funding, and back-office facilitation for businesses across Canada, the USA, and around the world. Matrix HR’s reputation as a respected boutique staffing firm in the trades industry is built on a strong foundation of certifications, including COR (British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan), Energy Safety Canada, ComplyWorks, ISNetWorld, Avetta, and Government Security Clearance/Authorization. Matrix HR specializes in placing skilled trades, heavy equipment operators, pipeline workers, labourers, IT, admin and professionals for various positions such as hourly, temporary, permanent and contract. Matrix HR’s commitment goes beyond business success – the team is dedicated to building meaningful relationships with Indigenous partners and participating in collaborative efforts within Indigenous communities. This commitment is evident in the firm’s joint venture agreements with Gitga’at Nation and Haisla First Nation, which emphasize revenue sharing, training and employment opportunities.

View original post: 5 Minutes With Susan Brattberg of Global ETraining and Shannon Warren of Matrix HR on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.