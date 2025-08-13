5 Minutes with Suzanne Spratt of Spratt Pet Portraits & Counseling

“5 Minutes With” is a fun talk show that showcases individuals and companies in the community and is focused on leadership and giving back. It’s titled “5 Minutes With” because we spend about 5 minutes with the guests uncovering some fun facts about them, their companies, and their community engagement. Today our host, Morgan Yonge, spoke with Suzanne Spratt .

Suzanne Spratt

Counselor/painter at Spratt Pet Portraits & Counseling

Website Address: www.SprattPetPortraits.com



Short company description:

Two different careers: painting pet portraits and running Therapeutic LGBTQIA+ D&D groups as a therapist.

What makes you unique?

Creativity, making safe spaces, my wit and authenticity.

What is your pain point when it comes to solving innovation problems?

What’s your biggest pet peeve?

Fake service dogs.

How do you like to spend your free time?

Tv, reading, jigsaw puzzles and hanging with friends.

If you could get a tattoo today, what would you get?

I have a large scar on my knee. At the top of the scar would be a space ship. The scar would be the beam. And at the bottom would be a cow being beamed iul.

