5 Minutes With with Jeanine Adams of Living Vividly

On this episode of “5 Minutes With,” our host, Tom Reber, takes the time to speak with an inspiring entrepreneur doing great work in our community. In this segment, Tom speaks with Jeanine Adams of Living Vividly.

As a Leadership and Operations Consultant, I help companies and individuals navigate the path to operational efficiency and leadership mastery, transforming potential into performance. My personal philosophy is rooted in the power of common sense, recognizing that the simplest solutions are often the most effective. I have a curious spirit and empathy is at the heart of my practice, as I deeply understand the importance of connecting with individuals on a personal level to build trust and inspire change.

How do you define success?

I think this is a moving target and I am sure you are not looking for the answer of, it depends, but I think it does. Overall, success for me is deeply personal and evolves as my views do. I also do not think that success is an endpoint, I think its a process.

How did you get started in your field or work?

Experiences and being led to it.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

I believe in God and the magic of humanity. My company IS me and reflects my perspective. When I am working with an individual or a company, I am speaking from direct experience, not theory.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

Right now, my biggest obstacle is me. I am operating without a safety net; my biggest driver is faith, but its daunting starting a new business.

