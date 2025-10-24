“5 Minutes With” is a fun talk show that showcases individuals and companies in the community and is focused on leadership and giving back. It’s titled “5 Minutes With” because we spend about 5 minutes with the guests uncovering some fun facts about them, their companies, and their community engagement. Today our host, Daniel Rudez, spoke with Zoran Stupar of Wells Fargo

View original post: 5 Minutes with Zoran Stupar of Wells Fargo on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.