Advertising Champions with Aldo Quevedo of BeautifulBeast

On Advertising Champions, our host, Tony Stanol, interviews bright and engaging members of the digital advertising and media community. On this segment, Tony speaks with Aldo Quevedo of BeautifulBeast.

Short company description:

BeautifulBeast is business-growth company dedicated to cross-cultural solutions through creativity and bid data.

How do you define success?

Success for us means achieving beautiful results for our clients through the power of breakthrough ideas. It also involves making a positive impact in our community and serving as role models for the next generation of advertising professionals.

How did you get started in your field or work?

I began my career at Ogilvy Mexico through a fortunate turn of events.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

At BeautifulBeast, we craft Performance Storytelling by harnessing the power of ideas grounded in data-driven truths. Our mission is to connect brands with Gen Z and the diverse, multicultural landscape of modern America.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

One of the biggest challenges is creating impactful and memorable work without compromising speed to market. The business landscape demands faster turnaround times than ever before.

