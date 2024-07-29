Advertising Champions with Alvaro Cabrera of re.set

On Advertising Champions, our host, Tony Stanol, interviews bright and engaging members of the digital advertising and media community. On this segment, Tony speaks with Alvaro Cabrera of re.set.

We are business consulting firm that helps advertising agencies transform work models across the organization. Working together with the management teams, we help enhance existing talent by boosting efficiency and keeping them aligned with the business goals.

How do you define success?

To me, success is the ability to learn from experiences and overcome obstacles, demonstrating resilience and adaptability. It involves not just achieving goals, but also embracing failures as opportunities for growth and improvement. True success lies in the continuous pursuit of knowledge, the willingness to face challenges head-on, and the capacity to transform setbacks into stepping stones for future achievements.

How did you get started in your field or work?

I have always worked in advertising, even know that I am a consultant for advertising companies. And I started of pure luck while trying to get a job as a journalist, a friend told me about an internship in a small advertising agency in my hometown of San Sebastian. I thought I was going to be there 3 months and then continue looking for jobs in journalism…but 28 years later still in the same field.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

We have created a proprietary agile methodology for advertising agencies, and we only work with clients who are truly committed to change.

We have turned down projects because we saw that the leadership was not fully embracing the idea that they needed to change their working habits first, for the rest of the company to follow.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

To believe in myself. Until three years ago, I never thought of becoming an entrepreneur, and it has significantly changed how I approach work and life.

View original post: Advertising Champions with Alvaro Cabrera of re.set on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.