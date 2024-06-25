Advertising Champions with Anthony Onesto of Suzy

On Advertising Champions, our host, Tony Stanol, interviews bright and engaging members of the digital advertising and media community. On this segment, Tony speaks with Anthony Onesto of Suzy.

Short company description:

Suzy is the leading consumer insights platform, connecting quant, qual, and high quality audiences into a single connected research cloud. We help you make smarter decisions by giving you access to the richest data set on consumers and providing powerful tools to help you analyze it. With Suzy, you can understand your consumers like never before.

How do you define success?

Success is building programs and structures that have a direct and positive impact on business results.

How did you get started in your field or work?

Recruiting first, then HR within startups.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

We are the only company that combines quantitative and qualitative market research alongside our own panel/audience in a software as a service platform, which provides a fully owned end to end market research experience for our clients.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

First product market fit as a new company, then the larger macroeconomic shifts we’ve seen the last 4 years.

