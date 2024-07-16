Advertising Champions with Ben Arno of Arno Consulting

On Advertising Champions, our host, Tony Stanol, interviews bright and engaging members of the digital advertising and media community. On this segment, Tony speaks with Ben Arno of Arno Consulting.

Supporting clients and agencies in their business development needs at the intersection of brand and digital

How do you define success?

Meeting client needs

How did you get started in your field or work?

Ogilvy training program

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

Long standing client relationships across a range of industries and deep experience across the brand and communication mix

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

Explaining value to clients and staying close to their needs.

