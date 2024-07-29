Advertising Champions with Bernard Oliver of Straightright Boxing & Fitness

On Advertising Champions, our host, Tony Stanol, interviews bright and engaging members of the digital advertising and media community. On this segment, Tony speaks with Bernard Oliver of Straightright Boxing & Fitness.

Desire. Discipline. Devotion.

These are the Three Ds of Straightright Boxing & Fitness. The Desire to do and be more. The Discipline to pursue that goal day in and day out. The Devotion not to quit on yourself.

Our classes are designed to be energetic, fun, and never the same. We train all fitness levels, from the top athlete to those who have never thought about putting on boxing gloves before. These workouts really are for everyone!

What is your BEST service?

How do you define success?

Success is to me is, waking up every day happy to attack my multitude of jobs. I excel at being a coach and a film director. It’s a life I created for myself and I thank God for the opportunity every day that I am blessed with.

How did you get started in your field or work?

As far as coaching I met my coach and owner. I have two other careers that I made a way for myself.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

We’re untouched in ability to reach adults and youth through boxing. We have the ability to reach any one at any point in their life. By reach I mean on a personal level relate to, and improve their athletic fitness. From the life long couch potato to the professional athlete. We “slim thighs and change lives”

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

Marketing and organization is a big obstacle.

Our business is incredibly successful off word of mouth. But, there came a time when we wanted more. Marketing to a bigger audience became a necessity if we wanted to grow into a larger company.

As a creative I have large reserves of “I get things done” but sometimes I need a target to be shot at. I have the ability to discover these targets on my own but it’s always good to have a path to success. Better to be a sniper rifle over a shotgun. Organization is key here.

