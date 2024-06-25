Advertising Champions with Brad Higdon of ActivImpact

On Advertising Champions, our host, Tony Stanol, interviews bright and engaging members of the digital advertising and media community. On this segment, Tony speaks with Brad Higdon of ActivImpact.

ActivImpact supports agencies and brands through its proprietary data spine and custom audience builds, combined with dynamic trade area creation, omni-channel media deployment and reporting. Our goal is to fill the void shared among many small to mid-sized agencies who may not have an internal performance media resource, as well as supporting brands directly who have a need for a nimble, turn-key performance media solution.

Success is defined by meeting and exceeding our clients’ goals. Sometimes this focused on creating greater efficiency in media spend to conversion, but in other situations it may be generating maximum brand exposure and awareness. Every client is unique in the same way that their goals are, so we focus on what is most important to each client and build solutions to meet those needs.

The unique blend of data analytics, business outcomes and creative solutions is what attracted to me to the industry – going all the way back to college. It’s one of the few industries where you get to play in all areas, and that to me, has always been the draw.

Our size and scale affords us the ability to partner easily with agencies and brands that need this type of support. There are large, holding-company level options and small shops who may do what we do, but for those businesses who are large enough to need a performance media solution, but small enough, or resource constrained enough that they may not have a go to solution, we are a perfect partner. Within that, our ability to comfortably work with 1P data compliance, and deep resources in data sets that we bring to the table, we are able to move quickly to provide customized target audiences to our clients, dynamic trade area targeting and omni-channel media deployment, makes us an end-to-end solution for many clients.

There are so many choices to be made when it comes to the resources we invest in to match the current and future needs for our clients. Determining the right platforms is key to ensuring that we stay one step ahead and are always providing our clients with solutions that match their needs – today and tomorrow.

