On Advertising Champions, our host, Tony Stanol, interviews bright and engaging members of the digital advertising and media community. On this segment, Tony speaks with Brett Jones of Semper Ads.

Semper Ads is a venture studio investing in creative technology in the advertising industry.

How do you define success?

We define success by our client’s satisfaction with a job well done in a timely manner with enthusiasm every step of the way.

How did you get started in your field or work?

My dad is an advertising executive and sometimes the blacksmith’s son should become a blacksmith.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

Semper Ads is powered by technology like BriefLogic AI One, the industry’s first tool to help marketers write the best damn briefs of their careers which serves as the “prime prompt” that serves all other prompts in the GenAI supply chain.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

Working in the business while working on the business in the early days is difficult. Keep the anchor client happy while also successfully prospecting is tremendously difficult with a small team.

