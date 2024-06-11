On Advertising Champions, our host, Tony Stanol, interviews bright and engaging members of the digital advertising and media community. On this segment, Tony speaks with Chris Lee of Zilliant.

Short company description:

Global Leader in Pricing Lifecycle Management. We are a SaaS solution for Manufacturing and Distribution industry. Monitoring and adjusting pricing globally in order to adjust product pricing in sudden changes in the market.

How do you define success?:

Establishing a Company Northstar

Reverse engineering the plan and strategy to achieve

Assigning role and responsibilities with dates

Creating metrics from the 2-3 years to get there

Focus on current year based on plan – CRUSH IT

Achieving these goals / metrics as ONE COMPANY

How did you get started in your field or work?

Followed my mentor that I trusted into this new field called IT

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

We created our own industry from the CPQ space and have caused all competitors to chase us versus jumping into the “community pool” of CPQ.

We redefined the space and are the new visionaries that companies want to follow.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

Achieving Organizational Harmony across the internal lines of business in order to provide the best Customer Journey.

View original post: Advertising Champions with Chris Lee of Zilliant on Daily News Network.

