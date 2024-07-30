Advertising Champions with Claudio Perez-Korinko of latBrand

On Advertising Champions, our host, Tony Stanol, interviews bright and engaging members of the digital advertising and media community. On this segment, Tony speaks with Claudio Perez-Korinko of latBrand.

latBrand empowers brands to be part of the cultural narrative in the digital and physical market space.

How do you define success?

Being able to do what you love most.

How did you get started in your field or work?

I got in corporate Hispanic marketing right off college and after 10 years I established my own advertising agency which I led to 10 years.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

Being able to anticipate market shifts and develop new concepts to maximize brand/product and user engagement.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

The significance and influence of culture on human and product usage.

