On Advertising Champions, our host, Tony Stanol, interviews bright and engaging members of the digital advertising and media community. On this segment, Tony speaks with Darcy Bevelacqua of Successworks CX.

Short company description:

We help marketing people aged 50+ make successful career transitions based on thier strenghts, values and goals. We focus on helping our clients set thier direction, learn how to tell stories and connect with others so you they can make an impact. We do that thru a structured approach that leads to confidence and action.

How do you define success?

My definition of success is finding the right role where you look forward to going to work, feel like you are making a difference and are getting paid fairly for your services.

How did you get started in your field or work?

I was a marketing technology and analytics consultant for places like Accenture and I was getting burned out on 75 hour weeks and needed to pivot to something new. I couldn’t find anyone to help me so I started by trying different jobs for short periods of time. I ended up as an Executive Recruiter which is loved, but transitioned to a career coach during covid.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

I have been a marketer and an executive recruiter so I understand marketing roles in detail, and know what companies expect during the selection process. I’ve made many career transitions myself so I understand what my clients are going through. This gives me a 360 view of the problems and opportunities.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

The biggest obstacles are: getting new clients , many of whom have had poor outplacement services and are very skeptical. The second obstacle is helping clients believe in themselves again so they can refocus their energies and be successful.

View original post: Advertising Champions with Darcy Bevelacqua of Successworks CX on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.