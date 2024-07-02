Advertising Champions with Dr Tausif Malik of RiseBack Edutech

On Advertising Champions, our host, Tony Stanol, interviews bright and engaging members of the digital advertising and media community. On this segment, Tony speaks with Dr Tausif Malik of RiseBack Edutech.

Short company description:

TMA Worldwide Holdings www.tmaww.co

Our Brands:

Lifestyle:

Krafted Kitchens

Edtech:

RiseBack.org World’s 1st affordable edtech platform promoting Indian education to global

students and professionals.

Media & Publishing:

GCCStartup.News: Covering and publishing news related to startups, funding,

entrepreneurship, events, and public policy for the GCC and MENA Region.

Startup Berita: Focusing on news related to startups, funding, entrepreneurship, events, and

public policy for the Southeast Asian Region.

The Desi Buzz: A comprehensive news, entertainment, music, fashion, business, and events

platform tailored for the South Asian Diaspora living in America, Europe, Asia, Africa, & the

Middle East.

Business Network:

Halal Angels Network: Proudly known as the world’s first Angels network, we are an

international angel investment platform dedicated to supporting and funding startups and

businesses that adhere to Ethical & Islamic principles, along with ESG & halal practices.

AIMBSN: The All-India Muslim Business & Startup Network (AIMBSN) is a dedicated

platform aimed at fostering entrepreneurship and promoting business networking among the

Indian Muslim community in India and beyond. It aims to promote the Government of India

entrepreneurship and business schemes through the network.

How do you define success?

Success for me is enjoying the work I do, I enjoy being social entrepreneur.

How did you get started in your field or work?

Started working Early at my maternal grandfather business. I will attach PDF to your linkedin

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?: RiseBack.org is World’s 1st affordable EdTech platform. We are trying to empower fellow Americans to earn affordable University education (Undergraduate & Masters degree) for 50$ per month. These Universities are accredited, globally recognized. So fellow Americans don’t get stuck up on student loans, which is becoming a big crisis. University education would help them excel in their careers. Earn these degree programs from their comfort of their homes. Hence, no cost of travelling and boarding. It would empower Americans and help boost savings and create more wealth.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

With god’s blessing very limited.

