Advertising Champions with Garrett Garcia of PPK

On Advertising Champions, our host, Tony Stanol, interviews bright and engaging members of the digital advertising and media community. On this segment, Tony speaks with Garrett Garcia of PPK.

PPK is a full service advertising agency in Tampa, FL

How do you define success?

Creative smart work that drives results for our clients. If we do that well, our clients will stick around. Therefore client tenure is one of my most valuable KPIs for success.

How did you get started in your field or work?

Got my first job in advertising fresh out of college. That was was almost 25 years ago.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

Our average client tenure is almost 10 years – typical tenure in our industry is 2-3 years.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

Finding ways to break out and get noticed in a market (Tampa) that historically is an extremely obscure place for a successful agency to come from.

