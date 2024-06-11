On Advertising Champions, our host, Tony Stanol, interviews bright and engaging members of the digital advertising and media community. On this segment, Tony speaks with Helen Anderson and Julian Boulding of TheNetworkOne.

Short company description:

thenetworkone is the world’s largest network of independently owned advertising, marketing, PR and communications agencies. With over 1600 agencies in over 120 countries, we can find solutions by geography, discipline, sector or talent anywhere in the world.

How do you define success?

Connecting the right agencies and talented creatives to deliver the best possible client outcomes.

How did you get started in your field or work?

Julian founded thenetworkone in 2002 after many years working in some of the largest agencies starting in advertising sales. Helen joined a global membership body and initially learnt her trade in event management broadening into marcomms later on delivering international networks and global communities of professionals.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

We are unique in our ability to deliver bespoke marketing and communications solutions for any brand or agency in any country in the world – connecting you to highly experienced founders, owners and senior leaders to allow independents to compete on a level playing field with the big holding networks but with a much more agile and tailored solution.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

Building our 1600 connections as we have spent time, energy and lots of diligence meeting and vetting everyone we work with.

View original post: Advertising Champions with Helen Anderson and Julian Boulding of TheNetworkOne on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.