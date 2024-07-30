On Advertising Champions, our host, Tony Stanol, interviews bright and engaging members of the digital advertising and media community. On this segment, Tony speaks with Jeff Graham of CACTUS.

Cactus is a full-service agency partner specializing in consumer behavior change. For 34 years, the agency has existed to work exclusively for clients that help people thrive in their lives – purposeful brands that make the world a better place to live, work and play.

How do you define success?

Nothing profound – just uncovering human truths that lead to creating a body of creative work I’m proud of, work that gets seen/noticed in the world, and makes a material impact on our client’s business/brand. getting to do all that with people I genuinely like and respect, and for kind clients that are grateful for the hard work we do – that’s about as good as it gets.

How did you get started in your field or work?

Started working for a series of agencies in St Louis, MO – TBWA service office was my first job. then moved to CO in 2006 to open the CP+B headquarters office here, that was 18 years ago.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

Driving behavior change is at the heart of everything we do. Our Belief & Behavior Design® process is built on decades of experience blending behavior change models with breakthrough creativity to achieve our client’s desired business outcomes. Belief & Behavior Design® is our method for getting to great work, and creating consumer behavior change that sticks.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

I’d say for anyone running an agency COVID and the way its forever changed the way we work, staff and employee expectations has to be the biggest in my 4 years here at Cactus

View original post: Advertising Champions with Jeff Graham of CACTUS on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.