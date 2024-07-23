Advertising Champions with Jennifer Dellapina

On Advertising Champions, our host, Tony Stanol, interviews bright and engaging members of the digital advertising and media community. On this segment, Tony speaks with Jennifer Dellapina.

Freelance strategist who has done it all.

How do you define success?

Not waking up with dread, having time to do the things you love, and being able to pay the bills.

How did you get started in your field or work?

A smart recruiter recognized that my interest in marketing research was beyond just the research – she knew it was the insight that really excited me. So she sent me to ad agencies.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

It’s just me, and there is nobody like me. haha! I am an actor, drummer in country funk band, lover of tiki culture, drag queens, London, and a thousand other things. I’ve moderated hundreds of interviews with consumers, done dozens of ethnographies, and won an Emmy for Outstanding Commercial.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

Finding work. This is the driest season I can ever remember.

