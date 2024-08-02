On Advertising Champions, our host, Tony Stanol, interviews bright and engaging members of the digital advertising and media community. On this segment, Tony speaks with John Akhile of African Trade Group.

We are an international trade business in the style and pattern of the Japanese Sogo Sosha. Our activities will create high-level management jobs in the USA and transform the economies of African countries.

What is your BEST service?

How do you define success?

Success is creating business engagements that achieve the objectives of (all) the participants and attain the operational and financial needs of the enterprise created from the engagement.

How did you get started in your field or work?

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

ATG is derived from a decades-long quest to create a company that can impact the economic trajectory of African States by offering uniquely tailored trade consulting services that address economic development.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

Access to capital to unfold a company with exponential growth opportunity. ATG will achieve a billion-dollar sales threshold within 10 years.

View original post: Advertising Champions with John Akhile of African Trade Group on Daily News Network.

