Advertising Champions with John Follis of Follis Inc.

On Advertising Champions, our host, Tony Stanol, interviews bright and engaging members of the digital advertising and media community. On this segment, Tony speaks with John Follis of Follis Inc.

Spun off from one of Madison Avenue’s top creative

agencies, Follis/DeVito/Verdi, Follis Inc’s work has resulted in exceptional results for his clients and many creative awards for himself.

Follis campaigns have been featured in The NY Times, Wall Street Journal, a Prentice-Hall marketing textbook, and The Harvard Business Review. And John is the only ad man to be honored at both The White House and the UN for his exceptional work for public service causes.

What is your BEST service?

Other

How do you define success?

To not only receive the industry’s highest accolades, but to do so with a reputation for integrity.

How did you get started in your field or work?

Relentless hustle.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

No other agency has devoted as much of its time and talent toward worthy non-profit causes. As a result, John is the only ad man to be honored at both The White House and the UN for his personal contributions towards doing that.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

A business partner who was flagrantly breaching our partnership agreement.

