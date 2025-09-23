Advertising Champions with Jon Rivers of Marketeery

“Advertising Champions” invites you to explore the dynamic world of advertising through insightful conversations with industry leaders. Join our charismatic host as they engage with business owners, uncovering the secrets of successful campaigns and strategies. Whether you’re a marketer, advertiser, or simply curious, this show promises insights and inspiring stories from the forefront of advertising innovation. Today our host, Howard Wolpoff spoke with Jon Rivers.

Jon Rivers

COO at Marketeery

Website Address: https://www.marketeery.com



Short company description:

Marketeery is a niche marketing agency helping Microsoft Dynamic ERP & CRM partners excel at marketing

Can you share a standout campaign you’ve worked on and what made it successful?

Favorite website https://www.optrua.com/

What challenges do advertisers face today, and how do you address them?

Continuing to adapt to the changes that AI is bringing

How do you balance creativity with data-driven strategies?

It’s a must

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve received in your career?

What have you go to lose. Go for it.

How do you help a brand maintain consistency across multiple channels and platforms?

Maintaining brand consistency across multiple channels starts with a clear and well-documented brand strategy. I focus on three core pillars: alignment, enablement, and oversight.

Can you share a rebranding project that taught you valuable lessons about brand identity?

One rebranding project that taught me a lot about brand identity was for a B2B tech company that had grown quickly but outpaced its original brand. The logo, messaging, and overall look no longer reflected the company’s value or direction—and it was starting to confuse both customers and employees.

What strategies do you use to build and maintain brand loyalty in a competitive market?

To build and maintain brand loyalty in a competitive market, I focus on creating consistent, personalized, and value-driven experiences at every touchpoint. My approach includes four key strategies:

What’s your approach to navigating a brand crisis and rebuilding trust with audiences?

My approach to navigating a brand crisis centers on three things: transparency, empathy, and action

View original post: Advertising Champions with Jon Rivers of Marketeery on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.