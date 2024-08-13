Advertising Champions with Jordan Eakin and David Sloan of Open Your Eyes Sheeple

On Advertising Champions, our host, Tony Stanol, interviews bright and engaging members of the digital advertising and media community. On this segment, Tony speaks with Jordan Eakin and David Sloan of Open Your Eyes Sheeple.

“Sleakin” may be a reality that is at first hard to accept, but this is in fact a phenomenon you can interact with directly. If you seek creative output, including anything from Super Bowl campaigns to pitch work to managing day-to-day relationships with actual human clients, you can learn the secrets of harnessing this creative phenomenon… if you’re willing to open your eyes.

How do you define success?

Two metrics define success, and both have to be met — a.) The client and the agency need to see the needle move, and b.) the work is talk-worthy.

How did you get started in your field or work?

Jordan: A brief stint in architecture school, then shifted into graphic design/advertising. Immediately went to the VCU Brandcenter, internship at Ogilvy LA, then on to my first shop: Modernista! in Boston, MA. David: Similar route — cut my teeth at the VCU Brandcenter then on to Publicis NYC and eventually McKinney in NC.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

Our clients get a team that’s had over a decade making talked-about work together. Typically freelancers live in different cities, aren’t able to meet up in person, and haven’t worked together exclusively for more than a couple years. We’ve bucked that trend and brought something greater than the sum of its parts to the table.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

Gosh, there are tons of answers here from meeting fatigue to ageism to risk-averse clients, but the omnipresent hurdle for us has been risk-averse internal team members. All it takes is one person in the team to plant the seed of doubt and suddenly corners are getting rounded off and the work becomes safer and safer.

View original post: Advertising Champions with Jordan Eakin and David Sloan of Open Your Eyes Sheeple on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.