Advertising Champions with Justin Kalvitz of Spatula Consulting

On Advertising Champions, our host, Tony Stanol, interviews bright and engaging members of the digital advertising and media community. On this segment, Tony speaks with Justin Kalvitz of Spatula Consulting.

Business, sales, marketing, product development, media services.

What is your BEST service?

Branding.

How do you define success?

Sales growth.

How did you get started in your field or work?

35 years in corporate world.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

35 years building businesses in different industries, markets and sizes.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

Managing client flow.

