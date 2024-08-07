Advertising Champions with Kevin Hartman of Art+Science Analytics Institute

On Advertising Champions, our host, Tony Stanol, interviews bright and engaging members of the digital advertising and media community. On this segment, Tony speaks with Kevin Hartman of Art+Science Analytics Institute.

The Art+Science Analytics Institute is a research, information-sharing, and skill-building center dedicated to advancing learners’ knowledge and understanding of analytics in the New Digital Domain.

Its mission is to build better analysts.

The Institute prepares university students, analytics practitioners, and business executives with the analytics skills they need to earn greater professional opportunities and become more effective digital citizens.

How do you define success?

Our measure of success is based on the influence we have on our clients. We strive to provide progressive, evidence-based tactics that minimize doubt and enhance the efficiency of marketing and advertising approaches. It’s a fusion of knowledge and creativity aimed at cultivating stronger connections with customers and driving business growth.

How did you get started in your field or work?

My education at the University of Notre Dame and the University of Chicago provided a solid foundation for my career. I gained valuable experience leading analytics teams at Google and FCB, where I worked closely with major advertisers, creative agencies, and media companies. Eventually, I established Nore Analytics and the Art+Science Analytics Institute to further innovate digital solutions that contribute to business success.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

At the Art+Science Analytics Institute, we combine scientific precision with creative imagination to craft cutting-edge marketing strategies based on data. Our unique approach enables us to provide not only informative but also inspirational insights, resulting in effective and imaginative marketing solutions.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

The main challenge was maneuvering through the constantly changing terrain of technology, data privacy, and digital measurement. It was crucial to establish transparent and ethical stances on these matters and effectively convey them to clients in order to uphold their trust and provide trustworthy, compliant analytics solutions.

