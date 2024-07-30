Advertising Champions with Lorenz Esguerra of Folklore

On Advertising Champions, our host, Tony Stanol, interviews bright and engaging members of the digital advertising and media community. On this segment, Tony speaks with Lorenz Esguerra of Folklore.

We exist to ignite & shape business transformation for our partners.

Headquartered in Minneapolis but present throughout the US, we are a team of veteran designers, technologists, researchers and strategists with deep expertise in retail, CPG, sports, manufacturing, finance, healthcare and more.

How do you define success?

Steady growth, representative work that solves our clients’ problems, being a best place to work for our team and a lasting legacy.

How did you get started in your field or work?

Joined Procter & Gamble after college.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

We always push the envelope in creating digital experiences that solve our clients’ problems. We also focus on creating work that is inclusive and representative especially of targets that are not necessarily given the utmost considerations in awareness and engagement generating digital experiences.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

Being the only person of color or a token hire in my past few firms.

