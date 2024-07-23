Advertising Champions with Marcelo Salup of Performist, LLC

On Advertising Champions, our host, Tony Stanol, interviews bright and engaging members of the digital advertising and media community. On this segment, Tony speaks with Marcelo Salup of Performist, LLC.

Performist is the newly-launched US branch of Performena. Performena is a digital ad agency with 80 employees across 4 cities in 3 countries (now 4 with the US) making thousands of digital buys per month.

How do you define success?

I wake up in the morning feeling happy to go to work.

How did you get started in your field or work?

I started as junior copywriter at Kenyon & Eckhardt, Madrid, Spain, launching the Renault 5 TS.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

We stress total performance that bring our clients more, sustainable and profitable customers. We specialize in paid advertising in the B2C arena.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

To be honest, I don’t dwell on them. These days my only obstacle is people’s perception of age.

