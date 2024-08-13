Advertising Champions with Maria Harrison of Bullseye Strategy 

On Advertising Champions, our host, Tony Stanol, interviews bright and engaging members of the digital advertising and media community. On this segment, Tony speaks with Maria Harrison of Bullseye Strategy.

Founded in 2009, Bullseye Strategy supports breakthrough digital marketing programs for companies located from Florida to NYC to Los Angeles, and other cities across the globe.

Let’s face it – agencies today all have access to the same tools and tactics. So why choose us over any other firm? As a boutique firm, executive-level leadership and outstanding digital marketing experts are always just a call or click away from you. You’ll never be just a number or a project lost in the shuffle. At the very core of what we do is facilitate strong client partnerships to deliver outstanding results. We pick quality projects over quantity, and our clients are more than just a number – we only succeed when our clients succeed.

We are HubSpot Certified Agency, a Google Partner, a finalist in the 2023 Search Engine Land Awards, and Inc. 500 Fastest Growing Company, and we’ve been rated as one of the best companies to work for by Florida Trend Magazine.

How do you define success?

The answer to this is simple:

-We are only successful when our clients are successful. Our clients’ successes are driven by alignment on goals, and a deep partnership to execute our data-driven marketing plans.

How did you get started in your field or work?

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

We are 100% virtual and have been since day 1 of the pandemic; we will continue to be virtual forever more, as it has unlocked access to talent and teams that we would not otherwise have today.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

Having the right people on the right teams for the right clients is what always keeps me up at night.

