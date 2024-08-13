Advertising Champions with Marla Kaplowitz of 4A’s

On Advertising Champions, our host, Tony Stanol, interviews bright and engaging members of the digital advertising and media community. On this segment, Tony speaks with Marla Kaplowitz of 4A’s.

About the 4A’s: The 4A’s was established in 1917 to promote, advance, and defend the interests of our member agencies, employees and the advertising and marketing industry overall. We empower and equip our members to confidently navigate the ever-changing ecosystem of the agency world. We ensure they remain relevant, are positioned to compete, and have the resources to thrive and grow.. With a focus on advocacy, talent and driving business growth and cultural change, the organization serves 600+ member agencies across 1,200 offices, which help direct more than 85% of total U.S. advertising spend. The 4A’s includes the 4A’s Benefits division, which insures more than 160,000 employees; the government relations team, who advocate for policies to support the industry; and the 4A’s Foundation, which advocates for and connects diverse talent to the marketing industry by fostering a culture of curiosity, creativity and craft to fuel a more equitable future.

How do you define success?

Success is about growth and impact while achieving goals either individually or collectively. And hopefully inspiring others along the way.

How did you get started in your field or work?

I started as an Assistant Media Planner at DMB&B in NYC.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

We focus on adding value to our members by empowering their success and moving the industry forward every day.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

The impact of COVID-19 on our members, the industry and the world. We had to revisit our business plan and pivot our focus and content while also reimagining how to connect and engage members without the ability to meet in-person.

