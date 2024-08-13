Advertising Champions with Michael Baer of TechCXO

On Advertising Champions, our host, Tony Stanol, interviews bright and engaging members of the digital advertising and media community. On this segment, Tony speaks with Michael Baer of TechCXO.

Full C-suite Fractional Consulting company.

How do you define success?

Driving growth, professionalizing go-to-market strategy and marketing/messaging capability

How did you get started in your field or work?

Was CMO for several B2B co’s and then decided to become consultant/fractional.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

We are experienced, capable, c-suite talent that can jump in an help companies of any size, on-demand.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

Driving new business/prospecting.

