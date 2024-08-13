On Advertising Champions, our host, Tony Stanol, interviews bright and engaging members of the digital advertising and media community. On this segment, Tony speaks with Michael Baer of TechCXO.

Full C-suite Fractional Consulting company.

How do you define success?

Driving growth, professionalizing go-to-market strategy and marketing/messaging capability

How did you get started in your field or work?

Was CMO for several B2B co’s and then decided to become consultant/fractional.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

We are experienced, capable, c-suite talent that can jump in an help companies of any size, on-demand.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

Driving new business/prospecting.

View original post: Advertising Champions with Michael Baer of TechCXO on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.