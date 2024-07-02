Advertising Champions with Michal Habdank-Kolaczkowski of RallyCall Go-to-Marketing

On Advertising Champions, our host, Tony Stanol, interviews bright and engaging members of the digital advertising and media community. On this segment, Tony speaks with Michal Habdank-Kolaczkowski of RallyCall Go-to-Marketing.

Short company description:

As an experienced startup storyteller and brand strategist, I work closely with founders and cross-functional teams, including engineering, design, and marketing, to deliver scalable offerings, maximize business impact, collaborate with impactful companies, and develop and execute strategies that drive customer retention, boost sales, and achieve GTM objectives. I’m a creative with a knack for reshaping complex product benefits into simple, straightforward, emotionally-driven content. I specialize in building early-stage founder pitch decks for venture capital fundraising, with over $350M in funds raised for my clients including Albedo, Alloy Enterprises, BeeHero, Cape Analytics, Hippo Harvest, Jetstream, Leapfrog Power, Moovit, Omnidian, Parallel Systems, Pontera, Sense Photonics, Spire Health, Streetleaf, Upwest, Waze, and XGS Energy.

How do you define success?

The proof is in the funding.

How did you get started in your field or work?

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

RallyCall was born from a need for early-stage branding after working with future giants Waze, Moovit, and Dell

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

Trying to explain to the world that not only was sharing your real-time location good for you, but better for everyone too!

