On Advertising Champions, our host, Tony Stanol, interviews bright and engaging members of the digital advertising and media community. On this segment, Tony speaks with Milena Prinzi of Food vs. Evil.

Food vs Evil is a digital media company; part of Prinzi Media LLC; dedicated to Millennials in the USA and LATAM. Food vs Evil’s mission is to provide stepping stones to achieve physical and mental wellness through content, and partnerships.

How do you define success?

If you wake up and are not dragging your feet, you have achieved it. Success is personal and each person’s version of success is quite different. For me is a well balanced life with small goals achieved.

How did you get started in your field or work?

From the bottom. I was an intern and volunteer to get my name out there and make connections.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

We were the first bilingual wellness online publication serving Millennials in the USA.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

Securing investors and sponsorships.

View original post: Advertising Champions with Milena Prinzi of Food vs. Evil on Daily News Network.

