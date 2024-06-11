Advertising Champions with Nancy Brimhall of Change Lab®

On Advertising Champions, our host, Tony Stanol, interviews bright and engaging members of the digital advertising and media community. On this segment, Tony speaks with Nancy Brimhall of Change Lab®.

Short company description:

Interactive, fun, gamified, innovative education for the nonprofit sector. It’s hands on, practical learning that sticks!

How do you define success?

Nonprofits gain greater traction through engagement with digital learning.

How did you get started in your field or work?

A boss who noticed that I could do things.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

It answers the question of how key staff and volunteers for nonprofits can learn valuable information, such as how to master aspects of fundraising, at their own pace, and engage in an interesting, interactive, cost-effective platform, showcasing proven retention.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

How to design and produce the initial product utilizing all nonprofit colleagues/volunteers and interns.

