On Advertising Champions, our host, Tony Stanol, interviews bright and engaging members of the digital advertising and media community. On this segment, Tony speaks with Nick Jones of OWND Ideas Factory.

Short company description:

OWND Ideas Factory is a full-service creative advertising and marketing agency with a blue collar work ethic and a passion for helping brands thrive and prosper.

How do you define success?

Happiness

How did you get started in your field or work?

I have always been an artist, did my undergrad in English, and then an MBA. One day in an advertising class I had a lightbulb moment when I realized that at the intersection of art, the written word and business was Advertising.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

Our Brand Fight solution: a proprietary approach that combines thinking from academia and decades of experience to establish the foundations of a brand that will make it successful.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

Agism in the advertising industry. Clients have been trained by the holding companies to expect a small army of junior worker bees. What they need is a few very experienced experts.

View original post: Advertising Champions with Nick Jones of OWND Ideas Factory on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.