Advertising Champions with Nick Skislak of SSDM

Growth marketing agency for the senior industy. Lead generation, lead nurturing, web, content, social, video.

How do you define success?

Working with great people to help solve.

How did you get started in your field or work?

I’ve always been a sales/marketing person.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

We specialize in marketing to seniors. We work with over 120 senior living communities across the midwest and have created a marketing and sales system that helps operators fill buildings.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

Biggest challenge over the years has been staying relevant to our target. It’s a moving target, clients are changing and agencies are constantly adapting.

