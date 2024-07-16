Advertising Champions with Pamela Danziger of Unity Marketing

On Advertising Champions, our host, Tony Stanol, interviews bright and engaging members of the digital advertising and media community. On this segment, Tony speaks with Pamela Danziger of Unity Marketing.

Market research focused on the affluent consumer and the luxury market

How do you define success?

Personal fulfillment

How did you get started in your field or work?

Leveraged a Masters Degree in library/information science into a focus on market research and consulting

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

Deep understanding of the luxury consumer market based upon over 20 years focused on this market

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

Ups and downs in the overall economy.

