Advertising Champions with Pat McGrew of McGrewGroup, Inc.

On Advertising Champions, our host, Tony Stanol, interviews bright and engaging members of the digital advertising and media community. On this segment, Tony speaks with Pat McGrew of McGrewGroup, Inc.

McGrewGroup works with vendors and printers to bring new strategies and fresh content.

We are also the co-developers of The Print University – engaging educational content for developers, vendors, and print shop employees, The Content Funnel Solution for lead capture, and Assessment in a Box.

What is your BEST service?

Other.

How do you define success?

Completing projects with the target outcomes that help clients navigate the rampant technological advancements and galloping changes in customer expectations through strategy and product triage, developing new content, and providing ongoing mentorship.

How did you get started in your field or work?

First Job in print in Junior HIgh school.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

We have experience in every print niche and the workflows that support them. Our network of peers and colleagues spans transaction printing, commercial printing, data-driven marketing printing, and packaging. We also have experience with strategies for multi-channel output across enterprise communication environments.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

In the early days, being a women business owner of a software development company specializing in niche software for the enterprise communication market.

