On Advertising Champions, our host, Tony Stanol, interviews bright and engaging members of the digital advertising and media community. On this segment, Tony speaks with Patrick Stasolla of Allied Media LLC.

Short company description:

Allied Media is a bespoke Media Planning and Buying practice that primarily serves Consumer Marketing sectors and it’s clientele are most often manufacturers, retailers and advertising agencies.

How do you define success?

We define success as meeting and, or exceeding our clients objectives…whether they’re are sales goals, awareness or end-user engagement.

How did you get started in your field or work?

My father owned and Advertising Agency and he guided toward the industry.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

We are grounded by practicality, simple pragmatism and transparency.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

Gaining new business, and then vetting prospects is always a challenge.

View original post: Advertising Champions with Patrick Stasolla of Allied Media LLC. on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.